Trump Says He Will Be Making a Decision on Reopening the US ‘Reasonably Soon’

Americans continue to question when the nation will bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, and President Donald Trump is preparing to give them answers.

“We have to get our country back. People want to get back, they want to get back to work.” Trump said. “We have to bring our country back, so I’ll be making a decision reasonably soon.”

.@realDonaldTrump joins me tonight for an exclusive interview on “Justice” to discuss how he is taking care of our country during this difficult time. He says, “I love the people of our country and we are bringing our country back.” pic.twitter.com/5fTBUQrR64 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 12, 2020

He went on to explain how a decision like this cannot be taken lightly and how a lot of things go into it. Trump pointed to “facts” and “instinct” as factors affecting his decision. – READ MORE

