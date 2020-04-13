Trump Says He Will Be Making a Decision on Reopening the US ‘Reasonably Soon’

Share:

Americans continue to question when the nation will bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, and President Donald Trump is preparing to give them answers.

“We have to get our country back. People want to get back, they want to get back to work.” Trump said. “We have to bring our country back, so I’ll be making a decision reasonably soon.”

He went on to explain how a decision like this cannot be taken lightly and how a lot of things go into it. Trump pointed to “facts” and “instinct” as factors affecting his decision. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.