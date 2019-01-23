Trump says he told Sarah Sanders ‘not to bother’ with press briefings, blaming inaccurate coverage

President Trump on Tuesday said he told Sarah Sanders “not to bother” giving press briefings, citing inaccurate coverage, as the White House press secretary continues her longest stretch away from the podium.

“The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

