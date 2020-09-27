Trump Says He Thinks 2020 Election Results ‘Will End Up in the Supreme Court’

President Donald Trump believes the 2020 election “will end up before the Supreme Court” and that he feels it’s best to have nine justices sitting on the Court before the election.

During a roundtable on Wednesday, Trump was asked repeatedly about the Supreme Court, which has eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump told reporters, “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court and I think it’s very important that we have nine justices.”

He added, “I think the system’s going to go very quickly.”

The president said that he will be announcing his nomination for the seat on Saturday afternoon. He told reporters, “We have a lot of time. You have before the election and then you have after the election too. But in terms of time, we go to January 20th.” – READ MORE

