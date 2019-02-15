Trump says he ‘didn’t need to’ declare emergency but wanted ‘faster’ action

President Trump said on Friday that he “didn’t need to” declare a national emergency but did it to speed up construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“I want to do it faster. I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden in the White House.

Trump acknowledged that he got $1.375 billion from Congress for roughly 55 miles of physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border but that he wasn’t satisfied with the amount, which is significantly less than the $5.7 billion that he requested.

“I’m not happy with it,” he said. “On the wall, they skimped.”

Trump used a press conference on Friday to insist that a national emergency was needed, arguing that there was an “invasion” along the country’s southern border.

“I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” President Trump to @PeterAlexander on national emergency declaration to secure funding for border wall. https://t.co/bmuewGdv83 pic.twitter.com/8VwyqyZy7H — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 15, 2019

READ MORE