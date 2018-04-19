Politics
Trump says he didn’t fire Comey because of Russia investigation
President Trump on Wednesday claimed he didn’t fire James Comey due to the Russia investigation, even though he had previously cited the probe when discussing his decision to fire the former FBI director.
“Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.
The claim comes after Trump last year specifically cited the investigation into Russian election interference while explaining his decision to fire Comey. – READ MORE