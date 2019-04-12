Trump says he considered nominating Ivanka to lead World Bank

President Trump said he considered nominating his daughter Ivanka Trump as president of the World Bank because “she’s very good with numbers,” according to a new interview with released by The Atlantic on Friday.

Trump agreed to sit down with the outlet to discuss his daughter’s role in the White House as a senior adviser and opened up about other considerations for her career.

“I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank … She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers,” Trump said.

“She’s got a great calmness … I’ve seen her under tremendous stress and pressure,” the president continued. “She reacts very well — that’s usually a genetic thing, but it’s one of those things, nevertheless.” – READ MORE