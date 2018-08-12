Trump says he condemns ‘all types of racism’ ahead of Charlottesville anniversary

President Trump on Saturday tweeted that he condemns “all types of racism and acts of violence” ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump has been under intense pressure to condemn last year’s violence and speak out against white supremacists organizing an anniversary rally set to take place on Sunday.

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

“The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” he tweeted. “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!” – READ MORE

A poll by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is nearly three times higher than the percentage of blacks who voted for him in 2016, but the NAACP said the poll just confirms Trump’s racism.

According to the report accompanying the poll results, Trump’s improved approval rating among black voters doesn’t override the perceived negative impact the president is having on race relations.

“Our analysis shows President Trump’s racism is a major factor in both why and how people will vote in the midterm elections,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “The poll confirms how Trump’s racism has not only divided the nation and polluted policy, but also serves as a key factor in motivating voters of color to disrupt politics as usual on a national scale.”

The poll showed Trump’s approval rating among black voters as 21 percent. Trump only earned 8 percent of the black vote during the 2016 election. –READ MORE

