Trump says he appreciates Mueller’s statement disputing BuzzFeed report

President Trump on Saturday said he appreciates FBI special counsel Robert Muellerreleasing a statement disputing parts of a BuzzFeed news report claiming Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the timing of discussions over a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow.

“I thought that the BuzzFeed piece — and maybe equally as bad the coverage of the BuzzFeed phony story — it was a total phony story, and I appreciate the special counsel coming out with a statement last night, i think it was appropriate that they did so, I appreciate that,” he told reporters.

“I think that the BuzzFeed piece was a disgrace to our country, it was a disgrace to journalism and I think also that the coverage by the mainstream media was disgraceful and I think it’s going to take a longtime for the mainstream media to recover its credibility,” he went on to say. “It’s lost tremendous credibility.”

BuzzFeed published the story on Thursday, citing two law enforcement officials who said Cohen — Trump’s former longtime attorney — acknowledged to Mueller’s office that he was told to lie to Congress about the potential real-estate deal in Moscow, telling Congress that the negotiations ended months before they did so as to conceal Trump’s involvement. – READ MORE