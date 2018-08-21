Trump says DOJ official should be fired over role in Russia probe

President Trump on Monday said Justice Department official Bruce Ohr should be fired for his involvement in the Russia investigation.

In a tweet calling for Ohr’s firing, Trump also took a swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting he does not have the resolve to ax Ohr. Sessions has recused himself from the Russia probe.

“Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions ‘Justice’ Department? A total joke!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s latest attack came days after he said he planned to pull Ohr’s security clearance and called him a “disgrace” over his ties to an opposition research firm that compiled a dossier during the 2016 campaign about Trump’s ties to Russia. – READ MORE

A collection of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr’s emails, texts and handwritten notes, reviewed by Fox News, reveals that he was deeply connected to the unverified Steele dossier as well as its author and, during the presidential election campaign, the alleged government surveillance abuses involving a Trump campaign official.

The dossier, which was used by federal officials to justify the surveillance of a top Trump aide, Carter Page, was created by Fusion GPS and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Ohr wrote that Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who wrote the salacious dossier, was “very concerned (abt) about [former FBI Director James] Comey’s firing — afraid they will be exposed.”

The Ohr documents shed more light on Steele’s activities before the presidential election. While Steele shopped the dossier to multiple media outlets, he also appeared to ask Ohr for help with a Russian oligarch — Oleg Deripaska — after rumors the U.S. might impose sanctions. – READ MORE