Trump Says DOJ Investigating Whether Obama Tapped His Phone

President Trump on Wednesday said that DOJ investigators are probing whether the Obama administration secretly monitored his telephone communications – a possibility he referred to as “the ultimate,” according to Fox News.

“The fact is, they were spying on my campaign, using intelligence agencies to do it. … We’re trying to figure out whether they listened to my calls. That would be the ultimate. We’ll see what happens. If that happens, we’ll probably find out. If they spied on my campaign and they may have, it will be one of the great revelations in history of this country. It will be very interesting. I think we’re gonna find out,” said Trump.

Appearing on Hannity, Trump covered a wide range of subjects related to the 2016 election.

“Take a look at Ukraine,” Trump said, possibly in reference to a Wednesday article by The Hill‘s John Solomon claiming the FBI knew that Paul Manafort’s so-called “Black Ledger” was likely bogus – yet used it anyway to obtain a search warrant on the former Trump campaign manager. – read more