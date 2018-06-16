Trump Says Democrats Are to Blame for Separating Immigrant Families at Border: ‘I Hate It’ (VIDEO)

While speaking at the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump defended his administration amid criticism that it was separating immigrant families at the southern border.

He told reporters that he hated the fact that law enforcement separated the children, but suggested he couldn’t do anything because of existing immigration law.

“I hate the children being taken away. The Democrats have to change their law. That’s their law,” he said, provoking an uproar from reporters. – READ MORE

