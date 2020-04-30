Trump says China will ‘do anything’ to have him lose in 2020

President Trump lashed out at China on Wednesday over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which he claimed was evidence that the country was trying to get him to lose his re-election bid.

In an Oval Office interview with Reuters, Trump said he believed China would approve of a Joe Biden presidency to ease the pressure stemming from his administration’s trade policies, including billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on Chinese goods.

“China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” Trump said.

He said China should have informed the world earlier about the outbreak that has killed more than 60,000 people in the U.S.

When asked about possible repercussions for Beijing over the virus, Trump told the news organization, “I can do a lot,” without elaborating further. – READ MORE

