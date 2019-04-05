Trump Says Biden Is ‘Only A Threat To Himself’

President Donald Trump said he would not be worried if former Vice President Joe Biden decides to run against him in the 2020 presidential election, adding that he thinks Biden would only hurt himself.

“I don’t see Joe Biden as a threat. No, I don’t see him as a threat. I think he is only a threat to himself,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Friday to head to the U.S.-Mexico border in California, amid what many have been calling a border crisis.

Biden is expected to announce his bid for the presidency in the coming weeks, but has been hit with multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching, from various women, who have came forward to various media outlets to describe instances when Biden made them feeluncomfortable.

“I’ve always wanted to make a human connection,” Biden said in a video posted to his Instagram.

He continued that he’d work to become more respectful of people’s personal space.

“I’ll be much more mindful — that’s my responsibility.”

Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been defending Biden, saying she does not “think it’s disqualifying.”

Trump has since given Biden the nickname “Creepy Joe.”

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]