Trump Says Biden Has ‘Treated The Black Community About As Bad As Anybody’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has “treated the black community about as bad as anybody.”

Trump responded to a question from moderator Chris Wallace at the first one-on-one presidential debate where Wallace asked: “Why should Americans trust you over your opponent to deal with racism?”

“You did a crime bill, 1994, when you called them super predators, African-Americans, super predators, and they have never forgotten it,” Trump told Biden. “They’ve never forgotten it.”

The president’s comment appears to refer to a 1998 speech when Biden said, referring to juveniles arrested for violent crimes: “There’s about 100,000 of them, if you want to be rhetorically extreme about it, who are the predators. There are 100,000 real bad apples out there, 100,000 of the kids you read about in the front page of the newspaper every day.”

“You have treated the black community about as bad as anybody in this country,” Trump said in the debate Tuesday. “And that’s why when you look at the polls, I’m doing better than any Republican has done in a long time because they saw what you did. You call them super predators and you’ve called them worse than that because you look back at your testimony over the years — you’ve called them a lot worse than that.”

Trump boasted that he has the support of military leaders and generals and law enforcement.

“I have Florida, I have Texas, I have Ohio, I have everybody,” Trump said. “I don’t think you have any law enforcement. You can’t even say the word law enforcement because if you say those words, you’re going to lose all of your radical left supporters. And why aren’t you saying those words, Joe? Why don’t you say the words law enforcement?”

Biden promised that if elected president he would assemble civil rights leaders to address issues of racism.

“What I’m going to do as president of the United States is called together an entire group of people at the White House, everything from the civil rights groups to the police officers and the police chiefs and we are going to work this out. We are going to work this out so we change the way in which we have more transparency and when these things happen, these cops aren’t happy to see what happened to George Floyd,” a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“These cops aren’t happy to see what happened to Breonna Taylor. Most don’t like it, but we have to have a system where people are held accountable. And by the way, violence and response is never appropriate. Never appropriate. Peaceful protest is. Violence is never appropriate,” Biden said.