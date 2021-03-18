Trump Says Biden Admin ‘Destroying Our Country’ With Border Policies, Predicts Situation Will Worsen (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump warned during a Tuesday interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that President Joe Biden’s border policies are “destroying our country” and predicted the situation is going to worsen.

Bartiromo noted how one of Biden’s first acts as president was overturning Trump’s border policies and stopping the construction of the border wall, which Bartiromo said had led to “an onslaught of illegal immigration.”

“Do you believe this would not have happened had he not overturned your policies?” she asked Trump.

“My policies were working better than they’ve ever seen on the southern border,” Trump replied. “The wall was almost complete. We just had to fix little sections, complete little sections that had to be together.”

Former President Trump on the crisis at the border: “My policies were working better than they’ve ever seen on the southern border… but they are destroying our country.” pic.twitter.com/CEeNEC4wBB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2021

“But they’re destroying our country,” Trump continued in reference to the Biden administration. “People are coming by the hundreds of thousands. Young children are coming in and they leave their homes and they come up because they think it’s going to be so wonderful, and frankly, our country can’t handle it.”- READ MORE

