Trump Says ‘Angry Majority’ Supports Him Against Impeachment Drive

President Donald Trump said on Friday he believed an “angry majority” of American voters will support him against an impeachment inquiry as he sought to rally his supporters to voice their opposition to the Democratic attempt to oust him.

At a packed arena in Tupelo, Mississippi, Trump aired his grievances at length a day after the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted formally to lay out the rules for the inquiry into Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“The American people are fed up with Democrat lies, hoaxes and extremism,” said Trump. The Democrats, he said, “have created an angry majority that will vote many do-nothing Democrats out of office in 2020.”

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday said Americans are sharply divided on impeachment, with 49 percent saying Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 47 percent saying he should not.

Trump also voiced confidence that he will be able to defeat any Democrat who he ends up opposing in the November 2020 election.

“We’re kicking their ass,” he said. – READ MORE