Trump says ‘ABC is as bad as the rest of them’ for not airing Epstein story

President Trump weighed in Sunday on the controversy of ABC News quashing a story about Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse and declared “we no longer have Freedom of the Press!”

Trump’s tweet follows the firing of a CBS news employee who allegedly leaked the hot mic revelation when she was working at ABC — which the young producer tearfully denies.

“ABC is as bad as the rest of them. Journalistic standards are nonexistent today. The press is so dishonest that we no longer have Freedom of the Press!,” Trump tweeted.

The president was responding to a tweet from James O’Keefe, the self-proclaimed “guerrilla journalist” and founder of Project Veritas that exposed a hot-mic moment from ABC News anchor Amy Robach. – READ MORE