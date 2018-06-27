True Pundit

Business Politics

Trump SAVAGES Harley-Davidson For Moving Jobs Overseas In Response To His Tariffs: ‘They Surrendered, They Quit!’

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, stung by reports that Harley-Davidson would be moving some jobs overseas in reaction to the additional costs of production created by President Trump’s tariff regime and retaliatory European Union tariffs placed on American motorcycles, President Trump savaged the famed company:

This is the second time in two days Trump has attacked Harley-Davidson – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump SAVAGES Harley-Davidson For Moving Jobs Overseas In Response To His Tariffs: 'They Surrendered, They Quit!'
Trump SAVAGES Harley-Davidson For Moving Jobs Overseas In Response To His Tariffs: 'They Surrendered, They Quit!'

On Tuesday, stung by reports that Harley-Davidson would be moving some jobs overseas in reaction to the additional costs of production created by President Trump’s tariff regime and retaliatory European Union tariffs placed on American motorcycles, President Trump savaged the famed company:

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: