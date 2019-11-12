Trump Salutes Veterans at NYC Parade: ‘the Greatest Warriors to Ever Walk’ the Earth (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump is letting U.S. veterans and military personnel know how important they are on Veterans Day, as he addressed a crowd in New York City.

Trump offered a big thank you message for the veterans, as he tweeted Monday morning, “HAPPY VETERANS DAY!”

At the 100th annual New York City Veterans Day Parade on Monday, the president showed his gratitude for those who served the country as he delivered remarks and laid a wreath. Trump is the first sitting president to attend the parade.

"Today we come together as one nation to salute the veterans of the United States Armed Forces, the greatest warriors to ever walk the face of the earth," Trump said at Madison Square Park, adding, "Our veterans risked everything for us."