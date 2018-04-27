True Pundit

Politics TV

Trump Roasts Reporters In Front Of Their Kids: ‘Children Ask Me Better Questions’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Trump, 71, met with the reporters’ kids in the Rose Garden, signing hats and press cards and supposedly fielding questions from the youth. While speaking with reporters, Trump told the media,“Honestly, the children ask me better questions, if you want to know the truth.”

“Your parents are being very nice right now, I can’t believe it,” he then told the kids. “Because they don’t want to embarrass themselves in front of you.’

He also asked the young ones, “Should we leave your parents out here? Do you want your parents in the Oval Office or out?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: