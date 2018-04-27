Trump Roasts Reporters In Front Of Their Kids: ‘Children Ask Me Better Questions’ (VIDEO)

WATCH: “Honestly, the children ask me better questions,” Trump says during a mock press briefing on Take Your Kids to Work Day #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/LNPkwUIGeC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 26, 2018

Trump, 71, met with the reporters’ kids in the Rose Garden, signing hats and press cards and supposedly fielding questions from the youth. While speaking with reporters, Trump told the media,“Honestly, the children ask me better questions, if you want to know the truth.”

“Your parents are being very nice right now, I can’t believe it,” he then told the kids. “Because they don’t want to embarrass themselves in front of you.’

He also asked the young ones, “Should we leave your parents out here? Do you want your parents in the Oval Office or out?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1