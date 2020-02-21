Trump, RNC Fear Dems May ‘Rig’ Election Voting, Unveil $10 Million Plan to Fight Voter Suppression, Fraud

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee are looking to combat an issue that led to a lot of debate during the 2016 presidential election.

Both organizations are accusing the Democrats of “rigging” votes and now they are fighting to come up with a favorable resolution before the 2020 election in November.

According to Politico, Trump and the RNC will be investing more than $10 million into legal efforts to prevent voter fraud and suppression. The funds will also be used to build a “massive Election Day operation” according to the report.

The legal move is expected to create further tension between the two parties. While Democrats insist they are working to make the process easier for Americans to cast votes, Republicans see that attempt as a potential opportunity to commit voter fraud. – READ MORE

