Trump Rips Into Critical Race Theory, Says Teaching It To Kids ‘A Form Of Child Abuse’

Speaking at the National Archives on Constitution Day, President Donald Trump ripped Critical Race Theory — the left-wing ideology that purports that racism is an effectively permanent and inescapable feature of American society — saying that it was a form of child abuse to teach it to children.

“This is a marxist doctrine, holding that America is a wicked and racist nation — that even young children are complicit in oppression — and that our entire society must be radically transformed,” said Trump.

As an example of Critical Race Theory in practice, Trump cited a recent digital pamphlet from the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The document, which has since been changed, “alleged that concepts such as hard work, rational thinking, and the nuclear family and belief in God were not values that unite all Americans, but were instead aspects of whiteness,” said the president.

“This is offensive and outrageous to Americans of every ethnicity,” Trump continued, adding: “It is especially harmful to children of minority backgrounds who should be uplifted, not disparaged. Teaching this horrible doctrine is a form of child abuse in the truest sense of those words.” – READ MORE

