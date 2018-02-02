WATCH: Trump Breaks Silence on FISA Warrant; Scorches Scheme That Illegally Spied on Him and his Campaign

WATCH: President Trump says memo is ‘terrible’ “You want to know the truth, I think it’s a disgrace … A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves” pic.twitter.com/fIcMTl7izA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 2, 2018

Trump characterizes conduct detailed in Nunes memo as “a disgrace,” says “a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that.”

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE

This story is developing.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte on Thursday urged the release of a House Intelligence Committee memo on alleged FBI misconduct, arguing that the public needs to know “there is a problem with several people in the highest level of the bureau.”

Goodlatte, R-Va., said he has reviewed thousands of pages of documents related to the matter and that releasing the memo will give the public an understanding of the problem and spur further investigation.

“I think it’s very important the American people understand the nature of this,” he said.

Goodlatte told Fox News Thursday morning that the memo would embarrass “several people near the top of the FBI.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

I’m just old enough to remember when liberals and major media organizations believed America’s national security apparatus had to be closely monitored to protect our civil liberties.

The liberals and journalists brought to light the horrific abuses of power that J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI and the National Security Agency undertook in the 1960’s against Martin Luther King and others. A couple years ago they were shocked at revelations that shoddy forensic analysis by the FBI crime lab had contributed to more than one-quarter of 329 DNA-exoneration cases since 1989.

In the 1970s, liberal crusaders such as the late Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, exposed controversial CIA covert actions against foreign leaders and U.S. citizens. More recently, while many liberals deplored Edward Snowden’s leaks revealing how extensive U.S. government snooping has become, they also agreed that information he revealed showed the need for reforms.

But all of that was forgotten this week as Washington liberals rushed to microphones to demand that the “Nunes memo” – from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. – be kept from the American people. Their sympathetic friends in the media were quick to give their complaints blanket and largely unskeptical coverage.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday claiming “dangerous partisanship among many House Republicans seems to have taken precedent over the oath we all take to protect our nation.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the Nunes memo “dangerous” and “illegitimate,” and called on Ryan to remove Nunes as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

But neither Schumer nor Pelosi have apparently read the memo, which is available so far only to House members. Some members who’ve seen it say it paints a disturbing picture of violations of civil liberties and partisan bias. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Hours before the expected release of a damning memo on FBI spying abuses, President Trump unleashed an early-morning tweet at a Justice Department he said has been “politicized” by Democrats.

The shot at the Justice Department came after much back and forth between the Department and its subsidiary FBI, which have argued against release of a memo summarizing the House Permanent Select Comittee on Intelligence probe of the department’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans – something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

GOP-led House investigators believe the FBI used a dubious dossier initially prepared as campaign opposition research to get permission from a secret federal court to eavesdrop on Trump campaign and transition team communications. – READ MORE