Trump rips CNN boss: ‘His ratings suck & AT&T should fire him’

President Trump ripped CNN President Jeff Zucker on Twitter Thursday morning, saying that network’s ratings “suck” and Zucker should be fired, amid heightened rhetoric in a feud between the president and the news channel.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” the president tweeted.

“Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!” he wrote.

The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time. Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Trump then targeted NBC and MSNBC Chairman Andrew Lack in a subsequent tweet.

“What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse,” the Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

President Trump called for AT&T to cut ties with CNN’s Jeff Zucker Thursday, after the first family and the cable news network got caught up in a public feud on Twitter – but it doesn’t appear that the telecom giant is ready to weigh in on its news subsidiary’s boss.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” Trump tweeted. “Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

A federal judge approved AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of CNN’s parent, Time Warner, earlier this year. As a result, CNN now falls under the control of AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson – whose business is highly regulated by the federal government.

Fox News reached out to AT&T with a series of questions, including whether or not the company stands by Zucker after the president called for his job.

“No comment from AT&T,” a spokesperson replied via email.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s public relations department tweeted an unprecedented attackon Trump that led to the president calling for Zucker’s job. The statement from CNN came after the president mocked Watergate legend Carl Bernstein, who co-wrote the widely disputed report that Trump’s former lawyer was prepared to give damning information about the president to Special Counsel Robert Mueller – READ MORE