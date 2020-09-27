Trump Rips Biden for Lack of Public Appearances Calling Him a ‘Low Energy Individual’

President Donald Trump is criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for failing to make a public appearance over the past several days suggesting he cannot handle the responsibilities of a presidency.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again),” Trump said.

Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

He added, “Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!!” – READ MORE

