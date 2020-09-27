Trump Rips Biden for Lack of Public Appearances Calling Him a ‘Low Energy Individual’

President Donald Trump is criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for failing to make a public appearance over the past several days suggesting he cannot handle the responsibilities of a presidency.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again),” Trump said.

He added, “Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!!” – READ MORE

