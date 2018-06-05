Trump Ridicules Corrupt MSM over Spygate With Blistering Tweet

“Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015.

“SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!”

BOOM.

