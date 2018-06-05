True Pundit

Politics Security

Trump Ridicules Corrupt MSM over Spygate With Blistering Tweet

Posted on by
Share:

“Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015.

“SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!”

BOOM.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: