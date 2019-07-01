Trump revives ICE raid threat, blasts judge who ruled against border wall

President Trump vowed Saturday to “immediately” appeal a judge’s ruling blocking funding for his border wall, while reviving threats to proceed with stalled deportation raids as soon as a week from now.

The president discussed his immigration plans as part of a wide-ranging press conference following the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

HOUSE OKS BORDER BILL AFTER PELOSI REVERSES COURSE

His administration, just after notching a win with the passage of a $4.6 billion bill to address the humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, was dealt a blow Friday when a California judge barred Trump from tapping $2.5 billion in military funding to build high-priority segments of the border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico. Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. in Oakland acted in two lawsuits filed by California and by activists who contended the money transfer was unlawful and construction would pose environmental threats.

“We’re immediately appealing it and we think we’ll win the appeal,” Trump said at his press conference, calling the decision a disgrace. “There was no reason that that should have happened.”

Meanwhile, the president made clear that despite the passage of the aid package in Congress, he plans to move forward with controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids absent a deal on reforming the asylum process, which he described as unlikely.Video

"We will be removing large numbers of people … starting in a week after, you know, sometime after July 4th," Trump said.


