Trump Reveals the Hardest Part ‘by Far’ of His Job in the White House (VIDEO)

“The hardest thing I have to do, by far — much harder than the witch hunt — is signing letters to parents of soldiers that have been killed,” President Donald Trump said in an emotional speech at the White House this week, words that have nearly been overlooked by most mainstream media outlets but are worth some extra time and reflection.

His comments came in the context of his decision to pull American troops out of Syria — for which he’s been criticized.

The hardest thing I have to do as President… pic.twitter.com/6bzwh78I00 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

But the president has stood by his decision, one he campaigned on — and has taken some time to explain his larger thoughts about the troop withdrawal and the devastating effect of war, conflict and violence on the families of those who are lost in the name of America.

“And especially when that solider is killed on a ‘blue on green’ attack … He takes the gun and he turns it …”

“The hardest thing I have to do is signing those letters,” the president also said on this topic. “That’s the hardest thing I have to do. And each letter is different,” Trump continued. “We make each letter different.”

“And last week, I signed five of them for Afghanistan, one in Iraq, one in Syria from two weeks ago. And sometimes I call the parents. Sometimes I see the parents.”

“I go to Dover when I can, but — it’s so devastating for the parents, that, you know — it’s so devastating,” he said. – READ MORE