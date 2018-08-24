Trump Reveals His New Way of Referring to the Department of Justice as He Attacks Jeff Sessions (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said he now puts “justice” in quotes when referring to the Justice Department and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has failed to take control of the DOJ, thereby allowing Democrats serving within it to use the agency as a political weapon against the chief executive.

“There’s such corruption. Before I got here, it’s from before I got here. It’s from the Obama administration,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt that aired on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “You look at what happened, they surveilled my campaign. It’s very simple.”

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department, I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes, it’s a very, very sad day,” the president added.

President @realDonaldTrump on if he would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/MiG6z18mmt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

Trump’s comments came in the aftermath of a federal jury in Northern Virginia reaching a guilty verdict in eight of the 18 counts of bank and tax fraud charges brought against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday.

That same day, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal criminal counts, including tax evasion, bank fraud, and breaking campaign finance laws regarding payments to two women on behalf of the 2016 Republican presidential candidate. – READ MORE

CNS News reported: The Department of Justice has declined to prosecute an FBI special agent whom the department’s inspector general determined had received money from a former FBI confidential human source, had protected that source’s illegal business, had provided false information to a local police department and had misused FBI assets for personal gain.

The inspector general referred this FBI agent’s case to the Department of Justice but DOJ would not prosecute.

“Criminal prosecution of the SA was declined,” the IG said in a publicly released summary of the investigation.

DOJ declined to respond to questions that CNSNews.com asked it about this case.

“We don’t comment on referrals,” a DOJ spokesperson said.– READ MORE