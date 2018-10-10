Trump Responds To Taylor Swift Getting Political

On Sunday, Taylor Swift did something that she’s never done before: she used her popstar platform to promote a political candidate, specifically the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee, Phil Bredesen, who could use the help after falling behind in the polls and angering his fellow left-wingers. On Monday, President Trump had some fun with his response to Swift getting political.

Asked about her comments on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, Trump said he believes Blackburn is “doing a very good job in Tennessee” and suspects that Swift doesn’t know much about her.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift has nothing — or doesn’t know anything about her,” he said, CNN reports.

“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?” he added with a laugh.- READ MORE

Taylor Swift — the pop star who notably has strayed from politics — broke that silence on Sunday, writing on Instagram that she’ll be voting for Tennessee Democrats in the midterm elections.

Swift, 28, slammed Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in an Instagram post.

“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” Swift told her 112 million Instagram followers. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

Swift said the congresswoman “voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.” – READ MORE