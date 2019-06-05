Trump Responds to Schumer on Mexico Tariffs: ‘No Bluff!’

President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who publicly said that the commander-in-chief was bluffing and would not impose tariffs on goods from Mexico.

“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting tariffs on Mexico. What a creep,” Trump tweeted.

He added he was not bluffing on the threat.

Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

On Tuesday, Schumer addressed the proposed Mexico tariffs on the Senate floor: “Frankly, I don’t believe that President Trump will actually go through with the tariffs. President Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating, because his policies often can’t be implemented or don’t make sense … so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if President Trump doesn’t follow through on these tariffs, either.”

Just a few days ago, Trump announced that if Mexico is unwilling to stop a majority of illegal immigrants from flowing through its country and passing over the United States-Mexico border, he will impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods from that country. – READ MORE