Trump Responds To Paris Terror Attack: ‘Countries Will Have To Open Their Eyes’

President Donald Trump responded on Sunday to news of a deadly knife attack that took place in Paris on Saturday.

So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on. This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful, & successful country! Changes to our thought process on terror must be made. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

“So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” the president said.

The president tweeted about “sickness & hatred” that drives terrorism and the need to change the current prevailing “thought process on terror.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1