Trump Responds To Paris Terror Attack: ‘Countries Will Have To Open Their Eyes’

President Donald Trump responded on Sunday to news of a deadly knife attack that took place in Paris on Saturday.

“So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” the president said.

The president tweeted about “sickness & hatred” that drives terrorism and the need to change the current prevailing “thought process on terror.” – READ MORE

