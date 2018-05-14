Politics World
Trump Responds To Paris Terror Attack: ‘Countries Will Have To Open Their Eyes’
President Donald Trump responded on Sunday to news of a deadly knife attack that took place in Paris on Saturday.
So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on. This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful, & successful country! Changes to our thought process on terror must be made.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
“So sad to see the Terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” the president said.
The president tweeted about “sickness & hatred” that drives terrorism and the need to change the current prevailing “thought process on terror.” – READ MORE
