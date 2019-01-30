Trump Responds To ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Tell-All Book By Former Staffer

President Donald Trump responded Tuesday to yet another tell-all book by one of his former White House staffers, alleging the book is “based on made up stories and fiction.”

The 384-page memoir, titled “Team of Vipers: My 500 Extraordinary Days in the Trump White House,” is set to be released Tuesday and is written by former communications adviser Cliff Sims.

“A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Trump tweeted.

Leaks and advanced copies of the book reveal what Sims portrays as chaos throughout the White House, expletive-filled outbursts from top officials and an “enemies list” of suspected leakers, among other dramatic and juicy insider stories.

Sims, 32-years-old when he began his year and a half stint at the White House, has been making his book tour rounds with the likes of Stephen Colbert, the ladies of The View and ABC News as well as others. At one point refers in his book to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway as a “cartoon villain brought to life.”

The president responded Tuesday to some of the leaked allegations, calling Sims a “mess,” and saying he “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement.”

The term gofer, while not explicitly explained by Trump, often refers to a lower-level staffer who is responsible for running menial errands for a superior.

Sims refers to himself as a “former director of White House messaging” for Trump on his Twitter page, and the cover of his book purports to show him walking side by side with the president in the White House.

