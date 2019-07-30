Trump Responds to Deadly California Shooting: Americans Will Continue to Work Together to ‘Stop Evil’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump called on Americans to band together and “stop evil” during his remarks in the White House in response to the shooting over the weekend in California.

President Trump gives a statement on the tragic shooting in Gilroy, California. pic.twitter.com/pcrH72ctlg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2019

While speaking at the Rose Garden during the signing ceremony for the reauthorization of the September 11th victims compensation fund on Monday, the president gave his condolences to the victims of the shooting that took place at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

The president described the shooter as a “wicked murderer” and said that the country was “praying” for the victims and their families in the wake of the “horrific” event. – READ MORE