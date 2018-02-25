Politics
Trump Responds To Claim CNN ‘Scripted’ Town Hall Event, Defends NRA
On Thursday evening, a school shooting survivor doubled down on his allegation that CNN “scripted” questions for its chaotic gun control town hall, which devolved into pro-gun control members of the audience shouting down pro-Second Amendment speakers, including NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch. In response, President Trump took to Twitter to slam “Fake News” CNN for its handling of the event.
Trump responded to the interview by blasting his least favorite network for producing more “fake news.”
“‘School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.’ @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse,” wrote Trump.
“School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.” @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018
Haab’s accusation was followed by another accusation of agenda-driven reporting against CNN, this time leveled by a parent of one of the student survivors, who came forward Thursday night to accuse CNN of deliberately trying to find people to interview who would “espouse a certain narrative which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate.” – READ MORE
