Trump Reportedly Wants to Create a New Political Party. Should He?

President Trump wants to create a new political party after leaving office, says the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, “President Trump has talked in recent days with associates about forming a new political party, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort to exert continued influence after he leaves the White House.”

According to sources, President Trump says he would want to call his new political party the “Patriot Party,” but the White House refused to comment.

It is not known just how serious Trump is about starting a new political party. As the WSJ notes, to do so “would require a significant investment of time and resources,” and third parties “have typically failed to draw enough support to play a major role in national elections.” But President Trump is perhaps the most uniquely positioned person to do such a thing, as he has a huge base of supporters, many of whom were not heavily involved in the Republican Party.

Aside from the question of whether or not he can or will start a new political party, the real issue here, I think, is whether he should.

