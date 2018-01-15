Trump Is Reportedly Ready to Cut Millions of Dollars From UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees

President Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly ready to cut millions of dollars in funding for a U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees. The U.S. will only make donations if major changes to the agency are made.

The Associated Press reported Trump has yet to officially sign off on the cut, but he does appear ready to send just $60 million of $125 million that was expected as a first installment to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency. The cut is being backed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

According to the AP, the cut is a compromise on U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley's originally proposal, which was to completely cut off all funding to the agency.

If you’re a reporter and have to ask U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley a question, make sure it’s not a stupid question. If you do ask a stupid question, then may the odds be ever in your favor.

One Arab reporter learned that lesson firsthand.

It all started when said reporter opened his question to Haley about the Palestinian people. “You are so strong when it comes to the freedom and dignity of the Iranian people but you have a different meaning of freedom and dignity when it comes to the Palestinian people, who’ve been brutalized for over 50 years of occupation,” he began.

“What made you believe that you are on the right side of history, when you stood alone in the Security Council against 14 members and 128 countries….what made you believe that you are on the right side of history?” he continued.

Wrong question. Nikki Haley didn’t flinch and fired back an epic response.

"I stood proudly, even if I was the only hand in the Security Council to fight for the will of the people of the United States," she said. "They wanted to see the embassy moved to Jerusalem and we follow through with that."

President Trump threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority Tuesday, saying that organization was “no longer willing to talk peace.”

In a pair of tweets, Trump complained that “we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue … peace treaty with Israel.”

It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

…peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump added that the U.S. had taken "Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more … why should we make any of these massive future payments to [the Palestinians]?"