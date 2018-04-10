Trump reportedly considering firing Rod Rosenstein over handling of Mueller probe

President Trump is reportedly considering the dismissal of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein over his handling of the Robert Mueller probe.

Citing “multiple people familiar with the discussions,” CNN reported that Mr. Trump’s anger with top Justice Department officials has reached a tipping point.

Mr. Rosenstein reportedly signed off on the search warrant against Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, a move the president has bitterly attacked in the past day.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1