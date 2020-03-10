Trump Rejects Invite To St. Patrick’s Day Lunch At Capitol, Rips Pelosi: ‘She Has Torn This Nation Apart’

President Trump has rejected an invitation to attend a St. Patrick’s Day lunch at the U.S. Capitol, proffered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying “she has torn this nation apart.”

Presidents routinely make the 16-block trek down Pennsylvania Avenue to join in the Irish festivities. But Trump’s had enough.

“Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the president will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity, and will instead celebrate the rich history and strong ties between the United States and Ireland at the White House on March 12,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told Politico.

“This is the first time a president has skipped the lunch since 2003, when George W. Bush sat it out days before the United States invaded Iraq,” the political website said. – READ MORE

