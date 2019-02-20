Trump Refutes Ex-Acting FBI Head’s Claim That The President Called His Wife A ‘Loser’

McCabe claimed that Trump called his wife Jill McCabe “a loser” in relation to her failed 2015 bid for Virginia state Senate, Andrew McCabe said during a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday.

“ ‘What was it like when your wife lost her race for state Senate? It must have been really tough to lose,’” Andrew McCabe told “60 Minutes.” “And I said, ‘Well, it’s tough to lose anything. But my wife has refocused her efforts on her career.’ And he then said, ‘Ask her what it was like to lose. It must be tough to be a loser.’”

“No man wants to hear anyone call his wife a loser, most of all me,” Andrew McCabe continued. “My wife is a wonderful, brilliant, dedicated physician who tried to help her community. So she is no loser. It was just bullying. So rather than get into an argument with the president of the United States, we, I said, ‘Okay, sir.’ And we hung up and ended the call.”

Andrew McCabe said the conversation with Trump occurred in the days after the president fired Andrew McCabe’s predecessor, former FBI Director James Comey. Andrew McCabe’s wife “received several hundred thousand dollars in campaign donations from a PAC linked to the Clintons,” reported Fox News.

The “60 Minutes” interview occurred days before Andrew McCabe’s book “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump” was released Tuesday.

Andrew McCabe has used his spotlight to make claims including that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire to secretly record conversations with Trump. Rosenstein plans to leave the Justice Department in mid-March, agency officials told news outlets Monday.

Andrew McCabe was fired on the recommendation of the Department of Justice’s inspector general in March 2018, just two days before he was set to retire and receive his government pension. Investigators found that Andrew McCabe authorized his deputy, Lisa Page, to give information to The Wall Street Journal about a probe into the Clinton Foundation.

Andrew McCabe denies accusations from the Office of the Inspector General that he purposefully misled investigators.

