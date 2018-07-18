Trump: Redesigned Air Force One will be red, white and blue

President Trump confirmed in an interview that aired Tuesday that Air Force One is set for a redesign with a red, white and blue paint job.

Trump spoke with Jeff Glor of CBS News last weekend and described his plans for the new model of the presidential aircraft.

“I said, ‘I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors.’ And we’re not,” Trump told Glor from his golf course in Scotland.

“Air Force One is going to be incredible,” he continued. “It’s going to be the top of the line, the top in the world, and it’s going to be red, white and blue. Which I think is appropriate.”

President Trump confirms big changes are in store for Air Force One. He tells @CBSEveningNews' @JeffGlor the new model of the plane will be updated, both inside and out and will be painted red, white and blue. "It's going to be the top of the line, the top in the world." -POTUS pic.twitter.com/5TX1qA3mcI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 17, 2018

Trump’s comments confirm an Axios report published last week that indicated the president wanted to do away with the signature light blue and white paint job on Air Force One — which he called a “Jackie Kennedy color” — in favor of something “more American.” – READ MORE

The Air Force plans to fly its war-tested 1950s-era C-130 aircraft well into the 2030s and beyond through a sweeping, multi-pronged technical overhaul, designed to enable the propeller-flown aircraft to perform its high-risk troop transport and combat support missions for decades to come.

While there have been many innovations, upgrades and technological enhancements to the aircraft since it originally surfaced in the mid-1950s, the historic cargo plane may wind up flying for more than 80 years, according to current Air Force plans.

The service is giving the platform new propeller technology, radios, glass cockpit touchscreen displays, digital avionics, collision avoidance technology and reinforced “wing-boxes,” service officials said.

The airframes themselves are a key focal point of the effort, Air Force developers explain, which includes replacing and reinforcing the “center wingbox” of the aircraft where the wings mount to the fuselage.

“The C-130 center wing box replacement program replaces time-limited center wing boxes on applicable variants of the C-130s. Center wing box installations are underway at Warner Robins Air Logistics Center for legacy C-130s and C-130Js as flight hours require,” Maj. Emily Grabowski, Air Force spokeswoman, told Warrior Maven. – READ MORE

