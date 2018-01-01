Politics
Trump Really Is Draining The Swamp
President Donald Trump is significantly decreasing the size of the federal bureaucracy, a campaign promise he often referred to as “draining the swamp.”
The administration downsized permanent staff at all cabinet-level departments by the end of Sept. 2017, except for at Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs (VA) and Interior, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Hundreds of federal positions have been removed as a result of the administration’s commitment to retool and shed some of the two million federal government employees.
The federal workforce grew sizably under both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, ballooning from roughly 1.8 million employees in 2000 to 2.14 million at the height of Obama’s presidency.
Trump’s administration is moving at a historically slow pace in filling political positions at federal agencies, whether it be part of his “draining the swamp” promise or a slow movement on the part of the Senate is unclear. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
President Donald Trump is significantly decreasing the size of the federal bureaucracy, a campaign promise he often referred to as "draining the swamp." The administration downsized permanent staff