Trump Reacts To John McCain’s Death

President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed his condolences to the family of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

The two men, while both Republicans, were political foes. McCain was a leading member of the so-called Never Trumpers, conservatives who refused to get onboard the Trump train.

According to reports, the president was disinvited to McCain’s funeral.

Trump made his disdain for McCain clear in the summer of 2015 ― shortly after announcing his presidential run ― by throwing out a belittling comment about the Arizona senator’s military record. He told a crowd gathered at an Iowa political forum that McCain was “not a war hero.”

The future president suggested that others considered McCain a hero “because he was captured.” But Trump said, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Days before Trump’s slighting remarks, McCain had said the candidate “fired up the crazies” at the fringes of the GOP with his incendiary comments about Mexican immigrants in McCain’s home state of Arizona. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1