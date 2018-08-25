Trump Reacts To John McCain’s Death

    True Pundit

    President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed his condolences to the family of Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

    The two men, while both Republicans, were political foes. McCain was a leading member of the so-called Never Trumpers, conservatives who refused to get onboard the Trump train.

    According to reports, the president was disinvited to McCain’s funeral.

    Trump made his disdain for McCain clear in the summer of 2015 ― shortly after announcing his presidential run ― by throwing out a belittling comment about the Arizona senator’s military record. He told a crowd gathered at an Iowa political forum that McCain was “not a war hero.”

    The future president suggested that others considered McCain a hero “because he was captured.” But Trump said, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

    Days before Trump's slighting remarks, McCain had said the candidate "fired up the crazies" at the fringes of the GOP with his incendiary comments about Mexican immigrants in McCain's home state of Arizona.

    From the early days of his campaign, the president was often at odds with Sen. McCain.

    HuffPost HuffPost
