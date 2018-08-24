Trump Re-election Campaign Starts Petition to Get ‘Spineless’ ESPN to Air National Anthem

But this week, the Trump re-election campaign has jumped on the network’s decision with an email urging supporters to sign a petition urging ESPN to dump its blackout of the anthem, TMZ reported.

“Just after we heard a sitting governor trash America, ESPN has now decided it will no longer play the National Anthem before Monday Night Football,” the Trump campaign email reads. The governor referenced is New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo who recently had to do damage control for saying “America was never that great.”

“If ‘America’ is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?” the campaign email continued.

"If 'America' is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?" the campaign email continued.

"I'm calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob. I was the first person to sign this petition. Now I need you to follow my lead and be the second," the missive concluded.

Last Week, Espn President Jimmy Pitaro Made It Known That His Network Would Not Be Airing The Playing Of The National Anthem During Monday Night Football. Less Than A Week Later, We Find Out That Espn Will Have Company With Their Anthem Blackout.

USA Today’s Tom Schad recently questioned representatives from the NFL’s other broadcast partners, to find out their plans for how to handle the anthem controversy. What he found, is that ESPN isn’t the only NFL broadcast partner sensitive to maintaining their relationship with a league that is looking for a way out of a controversy that’s entering its third season.

According to Awful Announcing: A CBS Sports spokesperson said that they do not plan to televise the playing of the anthem. That lines up with previous years when they didn't broadcast it either, instead usually sending cameras to the home studio or cutting to commercial. "Consistent with our past practices, we do not plan to show the anthem live. We will be prepared to cover any story that is newsworthy as it develops." A person familiar with Fox Sports' plans said the network only plans to show the anthem when the situation calls for it, such as on Veterans Day or Thanksgiving. They also apparently plan on showing it during the playoffs. An NBC Sports spokesperson said that they have yet to determine the strategy for their 19 broadcasts this season. Of course, none of this is going to satisfy the many people who will want to see documented proof of players who stood, knelt, or did something else altogether during the national anthem.