Trump ramps up Border Patrol recruitment, in bid to hire thousands of new agents

President Trump doesn’t yet have his “big, beautiful” border wall, but the administration is ramping up recruitment of border agents going into the new year in a bid to enhance security with more manpower – if not bricks and barbed wire.

Up until now, the White House’s fix to immigration issues has included Trump reversing many of his predecessor’s policies, increasing round-ups of illegal immigrants and restricting the number of refugees allowed into the country.

There has been some success: The number of people trying to sneak over the border has dropped to its lowest level in four decades. Illegal border crossings are down 24 percent, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s most recent statistics, released in December. During the government’s 2017 fiscal year, border agents made 310,531 arrests.

While construction of the highly touted border wall with Mexico still hasn’t started, the administration hopes to build on the statistical trendlines by carrying out a January executive order to hire 5,000 new Border Patrol agents.

To accelerate the hires, the federal government on Nov. 17 awarded a massive five-year, $297-million contract to a division of Accenture. Accenture will also be responsible for hiring 2,000 customs officers and 500 new agents for the Office of Air and Marine Operations. – READ MORE

