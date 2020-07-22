Trump Raises $20 Million from 300,000 Donors in First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser

President Donald Trump raised an eye-popping $20 million on Tuesday night in his first-ever virtual fundraiser, from a total of more than 300,000 individual donors who participated.

“This is a great day for the president and for the country showing the robust enthusiasm for President Donald Trump,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told Breitbart News on Tuesday evening. “They want four more years. We had over 300,000 people log on for our event tonight to donate to the president. We raised over $20 million in the first-ever of its kind virtual Zoom event.”

Pulling in $20 million in a single fundraiser is stunning for any candidate, especially in the age of virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guilfoyle and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., co-hosted the event, along with Trump’s younger daughter Tiffany Trump. It featured special appearances by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --