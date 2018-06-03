Trump questions whether Mueller, DOJ ‘leaking’ letters to ‘Fake News Media’ in ‘Witch Hunt Hoax’

President Trump on Saturday questioned whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller or the Justice Department was “leaking” letters from his legal team to the “Fake News Media,” again insisting there is “No Collusion” in the Russia “Witch Hunt Hoax.”

“There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead?” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president was referring to a letter obtained and published by The New York Times on Saturday dated January 29, 2018 from former Trump attorney John Dowd and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow to Mueller regarding a potential interview with the president. – READ MORE

