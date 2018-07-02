Trump Puts Hold On NAFTA Until After Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump intends to delay signing a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement until after the fall midterm elections, a move aimed at reaching a better deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday that he could quickly sign an agreement with the United States’ neighbors, “but I’m not happy with it. I want to make it more fair.”

Asked about the timing of an agreement, Trump said: “I want to wait until after the election.”

The president’s decision to push back the NAFTA talks comes as the U.S. and Canada have been engaged in a tit-for-tat trade dispute over Trump’s tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

.@POTUS: “The big thing that I’m focused on now is trade. I have to straighten out trade deals.” #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/d3RLxAf2uW — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2018

Canada announced billions of dollars in retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. on Friday, and the president signaled the trade rattling could continue. – READ MORE

