Trump puts hold on additional Russia sanctions: report

President Trump reportedly put a stop to plans to impose additional sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in a recent suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria because he was not yet comfortable with putting the penalties in place.

The Washington Post reported that Trump spoke with his national security advisers on Sunday after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that additional sanctions were forthcoming.

While additional economic sanctions were under consideration, the president had not given the approval to put them in place, the newspaper reported. Instead, the White House is in a “holding pattern,” and Trump will likely levy further sanctions only if Russia is involved in another event that threatens U.S. interests.

The White House on Monday morning walked back Haley’s comments, saying the administration is “considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future.” – READ MORE

