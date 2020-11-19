Trump Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is, Ponies Up Millions for Wisconsin Recount

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign paid Wisconsin $3 million and filed a petition for a recount in two counties that heavily favored Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The petition alleges “mistakes and fraud” in the tabulation of votes that put Biden 20,608 votes head of the president.

“We will not stop fighting for transparency and integrity in our electoral process to ensure that all Americans can trust the results of a free and fair election in Wisconsin and across the country,” former Dane County Circuit Judge Jim Troupis, who is representing the campaign in the recount effort, said in a statement Wednesday.

Trump is seeking a recount of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. The president would have to pay nearly $8 million to conduct a full statewide recount, but state laws allow a more targeted approach.

A Milwaukee County recount is estimated to cost about $2 million. Biden received 317,270 votes there, far ahead of Trump’s 134,357 votes, according to the final canvas. A county canvass added 19 votes for Biden and 2 for Trump compared to the unofficial results. – READ MORE

